Strs Ohio Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,570,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

