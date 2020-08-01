Strs Ohio Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MSA Safety by 32.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

MSA Safety stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

