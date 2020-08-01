Strs Ohio Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SYNNEX by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 63.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at $191,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $564,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

