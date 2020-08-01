Strs Ohio Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.09. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.