Strs Ohio Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after acquiring an additional 234,650 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

