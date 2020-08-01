Strs Ohio Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $51.74 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

