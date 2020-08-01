Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.