Strs Ohio Purchases 6,947 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.70.

RS stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

