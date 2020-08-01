Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,857,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,413,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,815,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.60 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

