Strs Ohio Sells 2,234 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 96,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $234.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $237.28.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,882,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.67.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

