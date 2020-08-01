Strs Ohio Takes $1.42 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,984,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,908,000 after acquiring an additional 283,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after acquiring an additional 203,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,456,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 785,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

In other news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

