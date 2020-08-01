Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $192.92 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.49.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

