Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 33.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $96.56 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

