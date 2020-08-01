Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE SPH opened at $13.26 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $831.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $401.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.97 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

