SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN SSY opened at $0.88 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.65.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

