Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $28.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 17333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 64,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,329.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $49,968.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479 and sold 6,314,713 shares valued at $99,994,500.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

About Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

