SunTrust Banks Comments on Polaris Industries Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of PII opened at $103.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

