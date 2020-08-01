SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,153 shares of company stock valued at $77,389,817. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Medpace by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Medpace by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.