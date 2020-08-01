Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Syneos Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 271.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Dineen bought 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.11 per share, with a total value of $513,725.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,173 shares of company stock worth $542,217. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

