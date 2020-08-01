Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $445.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 50,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $566,087.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,648 shares of company stock worth $1,378,193. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

