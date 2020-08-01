Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,113 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $5,239,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,100 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

