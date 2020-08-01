Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Up 36.8% in July

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.45 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taseko Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.65% of Taseko Mines worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $0.65 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.29 million for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

