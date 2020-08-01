TCF Financial Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCF Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of TCF opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,689 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,757,000 after buying an additional 854,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,816,000 after buying an additional 1,537,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,644,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,926,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,758,000 after buying an additional 474,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

