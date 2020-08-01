Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

TCBI stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $18,221,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 701,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 565,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $7,223,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

