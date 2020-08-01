Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.34. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 54,265 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $256.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.50.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

