Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of TBPH opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

