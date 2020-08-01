TheStreet Downgrades Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $463.97 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.94. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Hamill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arch Coal by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

