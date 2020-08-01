Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.08% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPHD. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8,629.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $804,000.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

