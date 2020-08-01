TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

TPIC opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $907.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Also, Director Jayshree S. Desai purchased 1,278 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,907.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 768,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 93,458 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

