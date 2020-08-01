Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

