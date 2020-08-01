Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,022,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,433,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,550,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

