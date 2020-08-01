Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Trilogy Metals news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 195,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $357,790.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Trilogy Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

