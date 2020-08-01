Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $44.51 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.