TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17,844.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,111 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,013 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

