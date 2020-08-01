Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,302,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 533,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 83,761 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,198,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trueblue has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $552.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

