TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.05.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares in the company, valued at $228,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,401 shares of company stock worth $136,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in TTM Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TTM Technologies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

