U.S. Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.