UGI (UGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.45-2.55 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. UGI has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.