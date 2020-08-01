Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 442.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,472,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $355.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

