United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 257,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,697,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. White acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

