United Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of UBSI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

