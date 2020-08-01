United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.37.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

