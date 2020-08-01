US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 250.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 468.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer purchased 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on USFD shares. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

