ValuEngine Downgrades PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Hold

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of PRGX Global stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. Analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGX. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,848,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 112,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

