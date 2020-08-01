ValuEngine Downgrades T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) to Hold

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TTOO has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 380,459 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 37.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,132 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 660.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

