ValuEngine Upgrades Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) to Hold

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

Shares of PTVCB opened at $12.80 on Friday. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $182.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Protective Insurance by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Protective Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Protective Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Protective Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Protective Insurance by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.