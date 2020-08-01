Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.