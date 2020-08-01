Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 252.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $189,192,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,004,191 shares of company stock valued at $276,473,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

