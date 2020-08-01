Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 158,529 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147,247 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,808,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.