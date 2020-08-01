Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRRM. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $10.23 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 60.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 61.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 391,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

